A tanker truck caught on fire in B.C.’s Peace region Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Government of B.C.)

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Cleanup is underway in B.C.’s Peace region Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire and 40,000 litres of oil in the region.

According to the province, the b-train tanker truck was carrying petroleum crude oil when it was involved in an accident while crossing the Pouce Coupe bridge on Highway 49 at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The accident, which happened five kilometres east of Dawson Creek, closed the bridge. The province said there was some “sheening” on the Pouce Coupe River right below the accident, and as of Sunday, a boom has been put in. The truck has been removed from the bridge and an environmental contractor has taken background, source and downstream water samples and installed wildlife deterrents to keep wildfire away from the area.

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students, staff glad to be back at Shuswap elementary school
Next story
Vernon Winter Carnival tickets on sale Dec. 6

Just Posted

Rockies rally to stop North Okanagan Knights

Home team ties game late, wins 4-3 in overtime

Express edge Vernon Vipers

BCHL’s best team score two powerplay goals in first-period, hold on for 2-1 victory

Vernon Panthers roll to final four; Fulton Maroons eliminated

Panthers dispatch North Van’s Windsor Dukes in high school football quarterfinal; Maroons lose 46-0

Flavours abound at soft open for hard Coldstream cidery

Tony’s Craft Cidery is open for free taste tests all month, will have grand opening next spring

Vernon Vipers stymied in shootout

The Vipers fell 3-2 to the Langley Rivermen Friday night in their second shootout in as many games

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

Annual festive food bank fundraiser rolling across province from Dec. 11 to 17

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Most Read