Clear skies in Kelowna and Vernon temporary, says meteorologist

Projected winds may flare up fires in the Okanagan, bringing in smoke into the area

Enjoy the clean air in Kelowna and Vernon while it lasts.

Clear skies and cleaner air quality are forecasted for Kelowna and Vernon for parts of today (Aug. 4), but it is only a temporary reprieve. Projected winds may flare up fires in the Okanagan, bringing in smoke into the area. Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist recommends people to go outside and enjoy the cleaner air while they can.

“The real issue is when fire season will be over. We’re looking at September and the fall. Until the fires end, smoke and bad air quality is not over,” said Lundquist.

The Central Okanagan region also has the cleanest air in the valley right now. The majority of the Okanagan Valley is still shrouded in smoke.

“There is still smoke in the Okanagan, and that is not going to change anytime soon. We’re still seeing areas in the Okanagan with 10+ on the air quality health index,” said Lundquist.

