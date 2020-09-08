A Clearwater woman was charged on Sept. 7, 2020 with second-degree murder in the death of a man. (Black Press file photo)

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

A Clearwater woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead on a remote area of Adams Forest Service Road following a 911 call.

The road circles Adams Lake, southeast of Clearwater.

Charged is Ashleigh Tschritter in the death of David Simpson, also of Clearwater.

RCMP report that on Sept. 6 officers responded to a 911 call where they found the deceased man. A woman was subsequently arrested and taken to the Clearwater detachment.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and the murder charge was laid.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit general inquiries line at 1-877-987-8477.

