Climate action projects judged in Vernon

42 projects were displayed and judged at the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) summit

Passion for Fashion: First-place overall winners Ruby Kaltiainen (left) and Olivia Thompson from Seaton Secondary worked with mentor Nicole Kohnert from Sperling & Hansen to create reusable bags from waste-bound denim and other fabrics. (Submitted photo)

More than 300 students, teachers, mentors, judges, sponsors and community members gathered in early December to celebrate 42 diverse projects displayed and judged at the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) summit, hosted by students for students.

“We were thrilled with the breadth and calibre of projects, the input by 35 community mentors, and the generous support from diverse funders and in-kind sponsors. I can’t wait to get started planning the next one,” said CARE program and summit organizer Jo de Vries.

Nine judges from the public, private and non-profit sectors selected the winning projects based on a variety of social, environmental and economic factors.

In first place was the Passion for Fashion project by Ruby Kaltiainen and Olivia Thompson of Seaton Secondary.

Second place went to the City Kids Guide to Nature project by Scarlett Withan and Meerub Siddique of Fulton Secondary.

Coming in third place was the Understanding Eco-Anxiety in Youth project by Danica Cowley, Senna Entner, Brooke Sioberg and Brooke Hansen of Seaton Secondary.

The winner of the Students’ Choice Award and first place in the Nature and Biodiversity category went to the Care Botanicals project by Camryn Mackiewich, Victoria Rush and Evangeline Schiehl of Fulton Secondary.

First place in the Agriculture and Food category went to the Power of Pollinators project by Grady Barg, Jonah Deans, Keaton Lamoureux, Deklen McDonald and Leif Richter of Kalamalka Secondary.

Top spot in the Energy and Buildings category went to the Low-Cost Air Heater project by Brodie Breber, Chase Ashmore, Dayton Mason and Evan Robertson of Seaton Secondary.

First place in the Waste Reduction category was claimed by the Polymers and Polypores project by Anna MacDuff, Aidan Spicer, Kayden Shaver and Jacob Adkins of Fulton.

The top spot in the Active Transportation category went to the Promoting Green Transportation in Elementary Schools: Off Roading project by Kora Simms of Seaton.

First place in the Community Resilience category went to the Understanding Eco-Anxiety in Youth project.

Attendees of the summit also heard inspirational stories from youth activist and entrepreneur Olive Butler, founder of Conspiracy Cosmetics, and the City of Vernon’s climate action implementation coordinator, Brendan Riome, who shared information about diverse job opportunities in the climate action field.

Students and teachers expressed gratitude to the City of Vernon and the Vernon School District for their support and leadership.

Brendan Shykora

Climate changeVernon

City Kids Guide to Nature: Second-place overall winners were Meerub Siddique (in photo) and Scarlett Withan from Fulton Secondary. (Submitted photo)