Climate Action Strikes to continue in Vernon Friday

Vernon School District No. 22 says written permission for students mandatory before strike

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20, from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall in Salmon Arm to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

“How dare you,” 16-year-old Greta Thunberg asked world leaders at Monday’s UN Climate Action Summit in New York in a passionate speech heard around the globe.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched out on Sept. 20 to call for change. People from as far away as Kenya and Antarctica held signs and added to the booming movement on social media causing the #ClimateStrike to go viral online.

@SD22Vernon This is the most important issue of our generation – Students want their voices to be heard! We cannot afford to waste time. Join us, Sept 27th and fight for your future‼️ #vernonbc #climatestrike #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/CdsLkwiysn — Earth Strike Vernon (@ES_Vernon) September 20, 2019

Even students in Kelowna turned out in front of City Hall to speak their piece.

Dozens of people are in front of Kelowna City Hall to create more awareness and action around climate change. pic.twitter.com/mQk01ckbqC — Connor Trembley (@ConnorTrembley) September 20, 2019

Students in Vernon, however, will march this Friday.

“We know students may want to attend the upcoming Climate Justice Strike and admire their stance for a better tomorrow,” School District No. 22 media spokeswoman Maritza Reilly said.

“We would like to remind students that Friday remains a regular instructional day; however, students of School District 22 are free to exercise their democratic rights,” Reilly said.

But there is a caveat.

Written permission from parents or guardians must be provided to the school in order for students to leave school.

