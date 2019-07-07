The Duteau Creek water source. (Morning Star file photo)

Climate change a concern for regional district

A climate change study to be conducted

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

For the Regional District of North Okanagan, climate change is a reality, and that means measures are being taken to ensure long-term access to water.

Zee Marcolin, utilities general manager, has told the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee that climate change, whether it is dryer summers or reduced snowfall, is on the radar.

“It’s a very big issue and we’re trying to get on top of it,” she said.

A climate change study will be conducted and some of the measures being initiated are wildfire planning in watersheds and raising the Aberdeen Reservoir dam for more storage.

Previous story
VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years
Next story
California governor says earthquakes are a ‘wakeup call’

Just Posted

Vernon woman scores spectacular lightning strike photo

Michelle Gregoire heard thunder rumble, grabbed her iPhone, and snapped stunning picture

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Thunder and lightning expected

Two stormy days are expected to be followed by more summer-like conditions.

Vernon man injured in Portugal fall

Matthew Araujo seriously injured in fall on Canada Day travelling in Europe

Upgrades planned for performing arts centre

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to provice $30,000 for upgrades

Climate change a concern for regional district

A climate change study to be conducted

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Vernon

Elks Lodge hosts event at Curling Club

Summerland street was constructed in 1910

Rosedale Avenue is now an important street in Summerland’s downtown area

B.C. VIEWS: Killing B.C. industries won’t save the caribou

Herds dwindling across Canada, with or without logging

Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Researchers estimated food prices will rise between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent this year

Single on game’s final play gives B.C. Lions 18-17 win over Argos

Leos manage first victory of CFL season; Toronto remains winless

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Most Read