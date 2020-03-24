Closed playgrounds among RDNO changes due to COVID-19

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is tightening its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All playgrounds in RDNO Electoral Areas B and C are now closed, including those in N’Kwala Park, Gibbs Road Park, BX Community Park and Cedar Ridge Park.

The parking lot and washrooms at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park have also been closed, though the track has been left open for now. The Kickwillie parking lot in Coldstream has also closed while the BX Dog Park and Mutrie Dog Park remain open.

The regional district’s main office is open by appointment only, and people are encouraged to consider options that don’t include in-person meetings before booking an appointment.

The RDNO is still accepting mail deliveries but each item received will be quarantined for 48 hours before being opened by staff. Deliveries must be dropped in the lobby and carriers picking up packages need to call RDNO reception upon arrival.

Appointments with RDNO staff can be booked by calling 250-550-3700.

READ MORE: Vernon council doesn’t want to prevent people from playing outside, mayor says

Building inspections are still occurring and inspections can be booked as normal. Some added precautions include asking pre-screening questions to customers and keeping two metres of social distancing once on site.

Utilities staff will be available by phone or in-person by appointment where necessary. All forms dealing with water are available online and completed forms can be emailed to utilities@rdno.ca. Forms and cheques may also be dropped off at the office.

Building permit applications can be submitted online, as can open burning permits and dog licences.

“Essential services like fire protection, diversion and disposal facilities, and clean, safe water, will be maintained throughout this pandemic with the goal of having all services operating,” the district said in a media release Monday.

Utilities staff are available by phone or in-person by appointment only when necessary. Forms dealing with water service can be filled out online and emailed to utilities@rdno.ca.

RDNO disposal and diversion facilities are still open, but the district is asking that people visit the facility only when truly necessary, delay non-essential visits, and practice social distancing of two metres when making a visit.

“Essential trips may include refuse that must be disposed of for hygiene and sanitation,” the district said. “These efforts are temporary but crucial.”

READ MORE: Golden’s doctors test community for COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland closes playgrounds
Next story
Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

Just Posted

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

UPDATE: Schools to connect with families by April 3

Plans to continue education on track for district’s 8,500 students as teachers return to school next week

Closed playgrounds among RDNO changes due to COVID-19

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is tightening its operations amid… Continue reading

Lumby resident models unique quarantine outfit

Get-up designed to bring smiles to faces; it worked

Okanagan to unite online for first-ever Stay at Home Gala

The event is scheduled from March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

Summerland closes playgrounds

Skatepark, playgrounds and other facilities closed as community responds to COVID-19 pandemic

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

COVID-19: Kelowna nixes on-street paid parking downtown

However, the city did not lift parking restrictions at Kelowna General Hospital

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Most Read