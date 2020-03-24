Closed playgrounds among RDNO changes due to COVID-19

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is tightening its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All playgrounds in RDNO Electoral Areas B and C are now closed, including those in N’Kwala Park, Gibbs Road Park, BX Community Park and Cedar Ridge Park.

The parking lot and washrooms at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park have also been closed, though the track has been left open for now. The Kickwillie parking lot in Coldstream has also closed while the BX Dog Park and Mutrie Dog Park remain open.

The regional district’s main office is open by appointment only, and people are encouraged to consider options that don’t include in-person meetings before booking an appointment.

The RDNO is still accepting mail deliveries but each item received will be quarantined for 48 hours before being opened by staff. Deliveries must be dropped in the lobby and carriers picking up packages need to call RDNO reception upon arrival.

Appointments with RDNO staff can be booked by calling 250-550-3700.

Building inspections are still occurring and inspections can be booked as normal. Some added precautions include asking pre-screening questions to customers and keeping two metres of social distancing once on site.

Utilities staff will be available by phone or in-person by appointment where necessary. All forms dealing with water are available online and completed forms can be emailed to utilities@rdno.ca. Forms and cheques may also be dropped off at the office.

Building permit applications can be submitted online, as can open burning permits and dog licences.

“Essential services like fire protection, diversion and disposal facilities, and clean, safe water, will be maintained throughout this pandemic with the goal of having all services operating,” the district said in a media release Monday.

RDNO disposal and diversion facilities are still open, but the district is asking that people visit the facility only when truly necessary, delay non-essential visits, and practice social distancing of two metres when making a visit.

“Essential trips may include refuse that must be disposed of for hygiene and sanitation,” the district said. “These efforts are temporary but crucial.”

