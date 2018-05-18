Cloudy skies for the long weekend

Anticipate rain and cloudy skies all weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

It’s officially the start to the May Long weekend, and the unofficial kickoff to summer for many B.C. residents.

This weekend will mark the start of the camping and boating season for some; however, in the Okanagan-Shuswap holiday-goers will be preparing for rain.

REALTED: Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan

In the Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers, along with a 20 km/hr wind in the afternoon on Friday — a high of 26 C.

Saturday is forecast to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C.

While Sunday is not anticipated to see rain, the skies will be cloudy and temperatures will reach about 25 C.

For the holiday Monday, the sun will return and temperatures could reach about 27 C.

Those who are in the Shuswap this weekend, expect the possibility of rain on Friday and a high of 24 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a chance of showers late in the day — a high of 24 C.

Sunday is forecast to be cloudy, with temperatures close to 24 C.

Then on Monday, Environment Canada is calling for the skies to clear and a high of 26 C.

Send us your May Long weekend photos, by clicking the Contact button at the top of the page, and be featured in all of our Black Press Media news sites.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.