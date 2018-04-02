Club alumni instruct at camp

SilverStar Freestyle Ski Club gradaute Elena Gaskell of Vernon of Freestyle Canada’s NextGen team will be among the former club members instructing at a Next Gen camp at the resort this weekend. (Morning Star file photo)

Some of Canada’s best freestyle athletes are returning home to SilverStar Mountain Resort to coach up-and-coming Olympians at the Silver Star Freestyle Ski Club Next Gen Camp.

The camp runs Saturday and Sunday at the resort.

Young skiers will have the opportunity to ski and get coached by the current national Next Gen team athletes and their coach, all of whom once called SilverStar home.

“SilverStar Freestyle and SilverStar Mountain Resort have a long history of producing high performance freestyle athletes so it is very fitting to see the Next Generation (national team program) come to work with kids who have aspirations of being pro and going to the Olympics one day,” said Wade Garrod, director of the SilverStar Freestyle Club.

Coaches attending the camp will include:

TJ Schiller – Freestyle Canada Team Coach and three-time X-Games Medalist;

Noah Morrison – Aspen World Cup Big Air 2018 Champion;

Elena Gaskell – Multiple National and North American Slopestyle Medalist;

Patrick Dew – Canadian Freestyle Next Gen Team Member and World Cup Competitor.

Athletes will be available during the weekend for autographs and photos.