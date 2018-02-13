Clubhouse roof collapses

Lumby Golf Course rebuilding new facility for 2018

The roof at the Lumby Golf Course clubhouse collapsed under heavy snow on the weekend. The course is planning to rebuild a new facility this year. (Facebook photo)

Plans were already in the works to replace the clubhouse at the Lumby Golf Course.

Mother Nature simply helped those plans along over the weekend.

The clubhouse’s roof, which was already sagging, caved in over the weekend due to heavy, melting snow.

“It was sagging quite bad so it was just a question of time,” said Lumby Golf Course groundskeeper and president Vern Abney.

The course has a set of plans in place to replace the facility. They have received a grant from the Monashee Community Forests to help with the rebuild, have applications in to service clubs for grants and have raised about $7,500 towards the project.

“Soon as the snow melts, we’ll start on it,”said Abney, adding that golf will be not be delayed or postponed because of renovations.

“The gate is open 24-7,” he said. “It’s open for snowboarders, trail walkers, dog walkers.”

To report a typo, email:

newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.