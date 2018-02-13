The roof at the Lumby Golf Course clubhouse collapsed under heavy snow on the weekend. The course is planning to rebuild a new facility this year. (Facebook photo)

Clubhouse roof collapses

Lumby Golf Course rebuilding new facility for 2018

Plans were already in the works to replace the clubhouse at the Lumby Golf Course.

Mother Nature simply helped those plans along over the weekend.

The clubhouse’s roof, which was already sagging, caved in over the weekend due to heavy, melting snow.

“It was sagging quite bad so it was just a question of time,” said Lumby Golf Course groundskeeper and president Vern Abney.

The course has a set of plans in place to replace the facility. They have received a grant from the Monashee Community Forests to help with the rebuild, have applications in to service clubs for grants and have raised about $7,500 towards the project.

“Soon as the snow melts, we’ll start on it,”said Abney, adding that golf will be not be delayed or postponed because of renovations.

“The gate is open 24-7,” he said. “It’s open for snowboarders, trail walkers, dog walkers.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl
Next story
LIVE: B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

Just Posted

Local non-profit group makes “difficult” decision to disband

President says agency has reached the end of the road

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Clubhouse roof collapses

Lumby Golf Course rebuilding new facility for 2018

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

Your reviews: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at the Old Dominion concert

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

LIVE: B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

BCWF’s steelhead extinction fears confirmed

Endangered wildlife status for Thompson River watershed endorsed

Most Read