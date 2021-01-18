When people talk about Blue Monday, they really mean Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to CMHA Kelowna. (Pixabay)

When people talk about Blue Monday, they really mean Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to CMHA Kelowna. (Pixabay)

CMHA Kelowna offers tips for managing winter blues during COVID-19

CMHA says it’s important to take care of mental well-being during these times

When the days get shorter and the skies are grey, it can make many people feel down.

Others may even fall into depression commonly known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna communications manager Jessica Samuels said this period of seasonal depression can start from the beginning of fall and well into spring.

She said experts are fairly confident that SAD is triggered by the lack of light during the colder months, but studies are still trying to find out the exact cause of it.

In any case, Samuels said winter blues are real and can be managed by sleeping well, eating healthy, and monitoring alcohol intake.

“These won’t solve all the problems but if you’re not supporting your body to support your mental health, feeling better just won’t happen,” she said.

“One of the things people find difficult to do right now is getting outside… but getting outside or getting near some light is a way to help manage our mood and has been identified as a way to support SAD.”

READ MORE: Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

READ MORE: Kelowna’s next tallest building receives hesitant approval from council

Months of experiencing SAD can also make people feel like a January Monday could be particularly down. When people speak of Blue Monday, Samuels said they may mean they’re experiencing SAD.

Blue Monday, the third Monday in January, is an enduring urban myth that states it is the saddest day in the month.

“We always say that Blue Monday is not a thing. It’s not a thing in that there’s one day where you can say ‘this is the most depressing day of the year’,” she said.

“The idea comes from seasonal affective disorder, the low light in the colder months, and being unable to participate in activities.”

As important as it is to recognize that SAD is a real and manageable thing, Samuels emphasized that it’s important not to self-diagnose and to consult your family physician to get the proper help you need.

“You can have low mood or even be depressed during this time of the year, but it could be another form of depression stemming from something else.”

“If you’re feeling tired all the time, you’re not eating properly and you don’t want to connect with others, speak to your doctor because they can help identify if it’s SAD and the best ways to address and treat it.

“Because there may be some other elements such as counselling or medication that may be right for you.”

To learn more about SAD, how to manage it, as well as how to take care of your overall mental well-being, visit CMHA Kelowna’s website for resources.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Healthmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb
Next story
COVID-19 case confirmed at second Salmon Arm elementary school

Just Posted

A warrant was issued for Darwyn Sellars, 31, on Nov. 4, 2019, according to Black Press. (CrimeStoppers)
List of guilty pleas entered along with Westwold shootout

Sentencing delayed against Darwyn Sellars, who pleaded guilty to a rack of charges

Vernon-born Justin J. Moore’s music video for Someone Who Loved You Can captures Kelowna’s city vibe. (Justin J. Moore - YouTube)
WATCH: ‘hyper-talented’ team behind Okanagan-centric music video

New Justin J. Moore music video shot in Kelowna, Armstrong with team of 20-somethings

Mount Boucherie Secondary School is one of three Kelowna schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to an update from the school district Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (File photo)
COVID-19 confirmed at 3 Kelowna schools

Interior Health has confirmed exposures at Mount Boucherie, Springvalley and South Rutland schools

The organizer of a Kelowna protest against COVID-19 restrictions was fined by the RCMP for the third time Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (File photo)
COVID-19: Organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest ticketed for third time

The individual’s latest ticket for $2,300 was handed out by RCMP at an anti-lockdown rally Saturday

(Vernon Search and Rescue/Facebook)
Vernon Search and Rescue responds after family gets UTV stuck on SilverStar trails

The family activated their SOS beacon around 3 p.m. once they realized they could be facing a night alone in the mountains

When people talk about Blue Monday, they really mean Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to CMHA Kelowna. (Pixabay)
CMHA Kelowna offers tips for managing winter blues during COVID-19

CMHA says it’s important to take care of mental well-being during these times

Gin voices his view of having his photo taken as Ken and Karleen Kantymir pose with him and his brother Tonic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep’s quirky antics keep Salmon Arm couple entertained

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Fire crews on scene of hot tub blaze. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Workers on concrete pump assist Kelowna homeowner battling hot tub fire

Home owners and neighbours fought the flames with a garden hose

(RCMP file photo)
Arrest made for break-in to the Penticton Herald

Police arrived to see blanket-wearing man holding computers

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined a second time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Okanagan Forest Task Force clean up took place on May 9 along Postill Lake Road. (Okanagan Forest Task Force)
Okanagan cleanup taskforce gears up for new year

The crew assisted in getting about 60 illegal dumpers ticketed

Bastion Elementary was open Monday, Jan. 17, after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the school community. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case confirmed at second Salmon Arm elementary school

Member of Bastion Elementary community self-isolating, students allowed to attend school

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

Most Read