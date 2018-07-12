A photo posted to Twitter by Owen Laukkanen shows a train derailment north of Pemberton, B.C.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

A derailment involving a Canadian National Railway freight has toppled one car into a lake and left a second partially in the water near Pemberton, British Columbia.

CN says the accident involving a total of 11 cars happened at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on tracks running beside Gates Lake, 25 kilometres north of Pemberton.

CN spokeswoman Kate Fenske says in an email that the train was hauling wood pulp, no dangerous goods were involved and no one was hurt.

She says the other nine derailed box cars remain on the lake embankment and crews and equipment continue to arrive to carry out the cleanup.

Fenske says it’s not known when the tracks will reopen, but it’s expected work will continue through the day.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

