CN Police and Vernon RCMP launch grade crossing enforcement blitz

Police from both departments will be patrolling for drivers who fail to obey traffic laws.

The CN Police Service (CNPS) and Vernon RCMP will be conducting a railroad crossing enforcement campaign on May 24, 2018.

Police from both departments will be patrolling for drivers who fail to obey traffic laws in and around railroad crossings.

In 2017, more than 222 incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 72 fatalities and 44 serious injuries.

CNPS and Vernon RCMP encourage all drivers and pedestrians to use caution around railroad crossings and to always obey all crossing warning signs and lights.

Previous story
Lake Country council passes first step for short-term rentals
Next story
Keeping Kelowna’s lakeshore drains clear

Just Posted

Rain will push risk of ‘extreme flooding’ in Okanagan

River Forecast Centre says rainfall over the next 24-36 hours will have the greatest impact

Vernon encouraged to prep for floods

The City says people should prep for potential flooding, due to warm weather and rainfall prediction

Legalizing cannabis a monumental shift

Tourism and business leaders need regulatory direction

CN Police and Vernon RCMP launch grade crossing enforcement blitz

Police from both departments will be patrolling for drivers who fail to obey traffic laws.

Lake Country council passes first step for short-term rentals

Council approved the bylaw changes without any discussion Tuesday

Lavington marks 70th May Day

The annual celebration overtook the elementary school park May 17 with family fun

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

Lil Smokies back for 2018 Roots & Blues Festival

It’s a rare turn of events when any act is invited back… Continue reading

League leaders lasso Outlaws

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ falls in East Kootenay town

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday

School district gets OK from land commision for outdoor school

New South Canoe School program will open to 110 students in September

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

Most Read