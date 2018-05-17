CN Police and Vernon RCMP launch grade crossing enforcement blitz

Police from both departments will be patrolling for drivers who fail to obey traffic laws.

The CN Police Service (CNPS) and Vernon RCMP will be conducting a railroad crossing enforcement campaign on May 24, 2018.

Police from both departments will be patrolling for drivers who fail to obey traffic laws in and around railroad crossings.

In 2017, more than 222 incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 72 fatalities and 44 serious injuries.

CNPS and Vernon RCMP encourage all drivers and pedestrians to use caution around railroad crossings and to always obey all crossing warning signs and lights.