CN Rail doing repairs near Vernon road

Work begins Monday, July 20, on a construction project on 35th Avenue in Vernon near the Powerhouse Theatre and Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ Fire Station #1. A minor detour will be required. (Google maps photo)

A minor detour will be required next week for a Vernon construction project on 35th Avenue near Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ Fire Station #1 and the Powerhouse Theatre.

The work is being done in conjunction with Canadian National Railway (CN), and will begin Monday, July 20. The road is expected to be reopened to traffic by the end of next week.

Access to 29th Street and 28th Street (on either side of the rail line) will be maintained for local traffic.

The project includes the installation of new concrete railway crossing pads and subsequent maintenance to the road, multi-use path and sidewalk.

Traffic control will be in place during construction. For the safety of workers and the public, please follow all traffic control measures and allow extra time to detour around the construction area.

The city appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is completed.

For updates on this and other City of Vernon projects, please visit: www.vernon.ca/roadconstruction.

READ MORE: City of Vernon to develop Civic Arena site into park


