Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown in this aerial photo along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown in this aerial photo along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN rail traffic in southern B.C. to resume Wednesday after mudslides

The country’s two largest railway services were cut by torrential rain and landslides

Canadian National Railway Co. says it plans to restore “limited” service on washed-out tracks in southern British Columbia tomorrow after flooding and mudslides cut vital supply links.

The railroad operator says the corridor between Vancouver and Kamloops will reopen to some traffic early Wednesday, “barring any unforeseen issues.”

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said yesterday it aimed to resume service today and begin clearing a cargo backlog.

The country’s two largest railway services were cut by torrential rain and landslides that kicked off Nov. 14, snarling the movement of goods between Canada’s biggest port in Vancouver and B.C.’s Okanagan Valley region.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair rail lines, highways and dikes after mudslides damaged key infrastructure and floods displaced hundreds of residents and stranded thousands, leaving at least four people dead.

CN says the Port of Prince Rupert remains fully operational and cargo continues to flow through the more northern B.C. terminals.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Some B.C. evacuees to be allowed to return home, key railway corridor to reopen

BC FloodCN Rail

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district opens doors to flood evacuees
Next story
Canada must strengthen critical infrastructure for future extreme weather: Blair

Just Posted

Pete Wise (left) receives the 2021 District of Coldstream Community Achievement Award from Mayor Jim Garlick Monday, Nov. 22. Wise has devoted more than 57 years to search and rescue and helping domestic and wild animals in the region. (District of Coldstream photo)
Wise choice for Coldstream achievement honour

(Photo: Metro Creative Stock)
Interior Health issues drug supply advisory for the Okanagan region

More consultation and more notice must be done and given to businesses in the 2900 block of 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon if the city plans to close the block for two months in 2022, as it did for a first time in 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Downtown Vernon road closure considered for summer 2022

The City of Vernon has recently completed a street light conversion project to help reduce light population, switching out old High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lights with new Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights. (City of Vernon photo
Vernon lights the way to less pollution