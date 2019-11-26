Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, 32, was granted bail for a second time on Nov. 19 and is already back in custody. According to online court records, the co-accused in Penticton’s Winnipeg Street home invasion is now facing three more charges of breach of probation on Nov. 20, Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 (File Photo)

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

A suspect in a Penticton home invasion that led to a police standoff on Oct. 2 is back in custody once again, after allegedly breaching his bail conditions for a second time.

According to online court records, Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, 32, has been arrested and charged with three new counts of breach of probation on Nov. 20, Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Mason was granted bail by Judge Michelle Daneliuk for the second time on Nov. 19.

The media cannot report on the reasons behind Daneliuk’s decision to grant bail twice as the case is covered under a publication ban.

Mason is facing a charge of break and enter in relation to the Oct. 2 home invasion on Winnipeg Street that later led to a standoff with police at 298 Maple Street. His co-accused, Josef Pavlik, 37, is facing one count of break and enter, one count of uttering threats, one count of robbery with a restricted/prohibited firearm and one count of assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Mason was originally granted bail on Oct. 22 but was taken back into custody the next day for two counts of breach of probation.

When granting bail a second time, Daneliuk imposed a number of conditions on Mason.

Pavlik’s request for bail was heard on Nov. 19 alongside Mason’s but was denied.

Both Pavlik and Mason are currently in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Facility awaiting further trial dates.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged following armed standoff gets bail

Mason is set to appear in Penticton court on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. to face his now five breaches of probation charges and two charges related to allegedly possessing and trafficking a controlled substance from a separate incident that occurred in August 2019.

Pavlik will next appear in Penticton court on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. to elect his mode of trial for the charges stemming from the Oct. 2 incident. He will also face three separate charges – two counts of breach of probation and one count of driving while prohibited – arising from an August 2019 incident.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death
Next story
City of Vernon recognized for pedal power

Just Posted

City of Vernon recognized for pedal power

Climate Energy Association honours city for forward thinking

Information sessions planned for North Okanagan Rail Trail

Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail planning well underway

Lumby students to spread more joy at Christmas Light Up

Decorated ornaments will be attached to food bank requests and hung on the Light Up tree Dec. 1

Young talent celebrates Beethoven in Vernon

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

North Okanagan regional district to host open house tomorrow

Learn more about the district’s projects and services offered Nov. 27

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Lone Okanagan high school at B.C. soccer provincials finishes 14th

The Rutland Secondary Voodos in Kelowna finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in B.C.

Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

Most Read