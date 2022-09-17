Co-founder of Armstrong Metalfest vying for council seat

Jessie Valstar has put his name forward in the Oct. 15 municipal election

Jessie Valstar has thrown his hat in the ring for a seat on Armstrong council in the local election Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Jessie Valstar is looking to make a difference in his community.

Best known for co-founding Armstrong Metalfest, Valstar is gunning for a seat on Armstrong city council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

A husband and father to three boys under the age of seven, Valstar is also a musician and local entrepreneur who believes in putting in the work to get things done.

He hopes to gain the platform to use his voice to represent young families, small businesses and young adults.

Valstar worked full-time at Askews after graduating from Pleasant Valley Secondary School in 2007. Through that position, he got to know many people from the Armstrong community.

He’s had unwavering passion for the people in his home community, and likewise for his passion for music. Valstar currently plays the bass in Odinfist, the band he’s rocked out with for more than 16 years.

READ MORE: Retired radio man seeks Vernon council seat

READ MORE: Patrick Vance enters Vernon city council race

Brendan Shykora

City CouncilElection 2022Municipal election