Granite Creek Quad Ranch offers guided tours for quading, hiking and snowmobiling. Photo RDOS

Granite Creek Quad Ranch offers guided tours for quading, hiking and snowmobiling. Photo RDOS

Coalmont to get unique subdivision

Special zoning allows for eight homes on Quad Ranch

A group of property owners has been given permission by the Regional District to build up to eight homes near Coalmont.

RDOS directors approved a rezoning application from Granite Creek Quad Ranch at a recent meeting, despite staff concerns about the proposal.

“It was a really good solution to a difficult problem,” said Area H director Bob Coyne, noting the applicants have been working on the plan for at least six years.

Throughout a public consultation period “we got a number of letters from people in Coalmont who were supportive. We didn’t get anything negative.”

In an application to the district Jose Messner described himself and his brother Pedro as the fourth generation of the family who owns approximately 160 acres of land at 1500 Blakeburn Rd.

The pair has attracted several partners in the running of Granite Creek Quad Ranch, who will now be able to build their own homes on the property.

“Granite Creek Quad Ranch now has eight owners and we have built a lodge to house groups for hiking, quad and snowmobile guided tours. The intent of this camp is to allow ourselves and many others to enjoy this property and the beautiful nature, in the ways my family always has.”

Currently the ranch has a lodge for guests, and a one-bedroom cabin.

Messner described the success of the camp venture as so far “mixed….Due to the size constraints of the single lodge and cabin, the mix of owners have had to take turns guiding for the camp. The owners’ desire is to continue operating the camp, but in order to better facilitate that dream they would like to build their own personal residences on the property in the vicinity of the lodge.”

According to Coyne, the “spot” zoning approval allows the owners to build without going through the process of creating a subdivision.

A subdivision would require cost prohibitive improvements to Blakeburn Road, he explained.

A staff report to the board states: “Administration has significant concerns with ‘shared ownership’ developments and the issues raised by not undertaking subdivision (and associated infrastructure improvements) for new residential development.”

Coyne said he anticipates the development will inject at least $2 million into the area’s economy.

“To me that’s a pretty significant investment in the community. These are people who are going to do it right.”

Related: Coalmont man defends decision to host campers, despite stay-at-home advisories

Related: Rural communities cut off from mail service

Related: In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Paediatric Society says raising a reader starts from birth
Next story
Cowichan Tribes confirms 1st death amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

A pair of Okanagan Regional Library reference librarians have created a podcast called Hard Cover that takes a zany but informative look at books, libraries and librarians. (File photo)
Okanagan reference librarians produce quirky podcast

Davin Helkenberg and Peter Critchley are behind Hard Cover

A Shoppers Drug Mart employee in Vernon has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed on Jan. 27, 2021. The last day the employee worked was Jan. 23. (K-J Millar - The Northern View)
COVID-19 case at Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart

Loblaws notes positive result on disclosure page

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra music director Rosemary Thomson in action at the podium. Photo by Lynda Miller.
Kelowna filmmaker gets funding to create new ‘Local Heroes’ documentary

The documentary will be focused on the director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Opera

Tom Ouchi is Respect Works Here’s Community Champion for January 2021. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Tom Ouchi finds gratification in helping others

Tom Ouchi is the January Community Champion

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded a structure fire on Valleyview Place Jan. 26, 2021, around 5 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon firefighters knock down fully involved basement blaze

All occupants of the home got out safely but have been displaced, their home extensively damaged

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Vaseux Lake in winter. (Facebook)
Dogs rescued after falling through ice on Vaseux Lake

Good Samaritans saved the trapped dogs

Superstore
Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Superstore

Penticton 7 Eleven has reopened after closing for a week for COVID

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

A rendering of the proposed “Aqua” resort in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area. (Contributed)
Towering waterfront resort planned in Kelowna

Mission Group’s ‘Aqua’ resort has been in the works for more than a decade

“My grandma always just said…making people smile is the most important thing,” says Nicholas Kruger. (Chehala Leonard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Entrepreneur Nicholas Kruger nominated as Okanagan community changemaker

With humour and knowledge, Nicholas Kruger says it’s important to give back

Worker at Swartz Bay terminal on Monday, January 20, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Former BC Ferries employee alleges he was fired because of his race

Imraan Goondiwala has been granted a BC Human Rights Tribunal hearing

Colton Jacob Thorsen. (Facebook)
Accused Osoyoos shooter to be tried by judge

Colton Jacob Thorsen is charged with attempted murder stemming from an October 2020 incident

Geoff Orr began building his dream home in the hills above Penticton over 14 years ago. The architect used recycled lumber from the old Super-Vale grocery store. (Floating Orb Productions / YouTube)
WATCH: Penticton man shows off dream home made from recycled lumber

A lot of the lumber used was taken from the demolished Super-Valu grocery store

Most Read