Coalmont wildfire grows despite considerable air support

Blaze is nearly 16 hectares at mid-afternoon Monday

The fire is now measured at nearly 16 hectares. Photo Facebook

The Coalmont area wildfire has grown from three hectares this morning, Monday August 7, to nearly 16 hectares as of 3:30 p.m.

An update from BC Wildfire states the fire is out of control, and not responding to suppression efforts.

The blaze was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Nine firefighters were initially deployed and the following morning 29 personnel were on scene, along with two helicopters and several water bombers.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

There are no other evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

