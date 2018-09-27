(Alvaro Reye/Unsplash)

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

What would you give up to be able to use your smartphone?

Your morning cup of joe? Your spouse? Your paycheque?

According to a new report out Thursday from BC Hydro, maybe all three.

READ MORE: Got $1100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet

The utility company surveyed 400 British Columbians and the results suggest that for many of them, the thought of losing smartphone or tablet privileges for the day was horrifying.

More than one-quarter of British Columbians aged 25-54 said they would give up seeing their spouse or partner in exchange for their smartphone.

Despite waxing lyrical about millennials and their smart phones, that number jumped to two-thirds for the 55-64-year-old age group.

But perhaps it’s no surprise: 70 per cent of those surveyed said they sleep with their smartphone and for more than half of them, checking their smartphone is the first thing they do in the morning.

It goes further: 65 per cent would give up their morning coffee before their smartphone and another 18 per cent would rather play on their phone than get paid for their work that day.

But why?

The over-reliance on one’s smartphone might not be surprising given how much electronics have seeped their way into everyday life.

BC Hydro says that since the early 1990s, electricity use has increased by nearly 150 per cent in the average B.C. home.

With larger electronics like fridges and washing machines becoming more and more efficient, BC Hydro believes that it’s smaller electronics like smartphones, laptops and high-definition TVs that are pumping up electricity use.

For example, laptops, tablets and smartphones each use about 15-20 watts in a day each. It doesn’t seem like much, but the utility company says it all adds up.

Between 2010 and 2012, the number of laptops in B.C. homes shot up by 43 per cent, while the Apple iPad brought with it a 200 per cent increase in tablets in B.C. homes between 2010 and 2017.

And while the number of TVs has remained steady at about two per household, people are buying more gadgets to use with them.

Set-top boxes – used to watch high definition T.V., record shows and movies – have become more popular, with 21 per cent more homes having one in 2018 compared to 2010.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon school trustees, mayor candidates face-off in forums

Just Posted

Vernon school trustees, mayor candidates face-off in forums

Vernon teachers and Vernon chamber hosting forums; Spallumcheen forum tonight

North Okanagan man suffers dog bites on Okanagan Rail Trail

Warning: Story contains photo of bloody leg; Man suffers multiple dog bites on Okanagan Rail Trail

OC Coyotes hoops squads focus on character building

Men’s and women’s teams sign on to support Values Over Victory campaign

Input sought on Regional District of North Okanagan parks plan

Open house at BX Fire Hall Sept. 26 from 4-7

KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada.

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park

Housing minister Selina Robinson says supports in place to transition Greater Victoria campers to housing, shelters

Most Read