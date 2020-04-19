The popular Coffee with the Mayor meetings in the Township of Spallumcheen with Mayor Christine Fraser will resume electronically on May 6. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coffee with Spallumcheen mayor meetings percolating

Meetings with Mayor Christine Fraser will be held electronically starting May 6

The highly popular Coffee with the Mayor meetings in Spallumcheen will resume, but with a twist.

The meetings will start again Wednesday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. electronically.

“As Coffee with the Mayor is a valuable resource for the township and our residents, these monthly meetings will resume,” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “As we continue to adhere to the social distancing requirements set out by the provincial health officer, the meetings will be via electronic means until further notice.”

If you want to take part to find out what’s going on in the township, or if you have questions or concerns, please email the township at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca and an access code along with further instructions will be provided to you.

The township has had success with its new electronic meeting process and the public is welcome to attend the council meetings via telephone. computer or electronic device.

The next regular council meeting is Monday, April 20, at 6 p.m. (please note the time change as the meeting has been moved up an hour).

If you would like to virtually attend, please email mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or contact the office at 250-546-3013 and an access code will be provided to you.

READ MORE: Township of Spallumcheen departments available remotely


Municipal Government

