Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20 due to the cold. Night skiing, programs and lessons are also closed this week. (SLNC photo)

Cold closes more Vernon ski options

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club won’t be open Wednesday, no night skiing, programs or lessons this week

This week’s cold spell has forced some closures at Sovereign Lake Nordic Club.

The cross-country skiing and snowshoe destination on Silver Star Mountain will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 21 with an expected -30 Celsius.

Night skiing will be closed Dec. 20-22.

There will be programs (including masters) Dec. 19-23 and no lessons this week, which are cut off at -20.

“‘Tis the season for arctic cold fronts and this holiday season is no different,” said Troy Hudson, general manager. “This week will be bringing four to five days of severe cold temperatures (for us Okanagan softies).”

SilverStar Mountain Resort has also closed its backside, Putnam Creek, Tuesday to Thursday.

READ MORE: Cold closes backside of Vernon’s ski hill

READ MORE: Highway cleared of spun-out semi trucks in Vernon

cross country skiingVernon

