Cold closes more Vernon ski options

This week’s cold spell has forced some closures at Sovereign Lake Nordic Club.
The cross-country skiing and snowshoe destination on Silver Star Mountain will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 21 with an expected -30 Celsius.
Night skiing will be closed Dec. 20-22.
There will be programs (including masters) Dec. 19-23 and no lessons this week, which are cut off at -20.
“‘Tis the season for arctic cold fronts and this holiday season is no different,” said Troy Hudson, general manager. “This week will be bringing four to five days of severe cold temperatures (for us Okanagan softies).”
SilverStar Mountain Resort has also closed its backside, Putnam Creek, Tuesday to Thursday.
