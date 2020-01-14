The District of Coldstream has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for financial reporting from its 2018 annual report. (Submitted photo)

Coldstream applauded for financial reporting

District receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its 2018 annual report

Coldstream has made a habit of writing award-worthy financial reports, and its 2018 report has carried on the trend.

The district has earned the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for its 2018 Annual Report. This is the eighth consecutive year Coldstream has been given the honour.

The award program was set up to encourage municipal governments to publish financial reports that meet a high standard and to provide guidance and recognition for the officials who prepare these important documents.

The award goes to financial reports that clearly communicate the municipality’s financial picture, enhance an understanding of financial reporting by municipal governments and address user needs.

The awards are given out annually by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), a non-profit association serving government finance officials in both countries. Reports are judged by an impartial review committee on their ability to meet “spirit of full disclosure.”

The GFOA is dedicated to enhancing and promoting the professional management of governments for the public benefit by identifying and developing financial policies and practices and promoting them through education, training and leadership.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

