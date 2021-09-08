The Kalavista Boat Launch in the District of Coldstream will be closed as of Sept. 13, 2021 until March 31, 2022. (Morning Star file)

Coldstream boat launch closes for 6 months

Last chance to launch this weekend before sewer work begins Monday, Sept. 13

Any late-summer/fall boaters will have fewer options to launch after this weekend.

The Kalavista Boat Launch in Coldstream is closing Monday, Sept. 13 as the sanitary lift station and force main project begins.

To facilitate the project, the launch will be closed until March 31, 2022.

All boat users will need to use the Kinloch or Kekuli boat launches to access Kalamalka Lake.

Signage will be posted at the Kalavista Boat Launch advising of this closure.

lakes

