Kal Beach Pier is one of the most recognizable tourist attractions in the Okanagan, being featured in several promotional adverts. The dock will undergo reconstruction in 2024, with the district awarding the contract. (Kalamalkalake Photo).

Kal Beach Pier is one of the most recognizable tourist attractions in the Okanagan, being featured in several promotional adverts. The dock will undergo reconstruction in 2024, with the district awarding the contract. (Kalamalkalake Photo).

Coldstream briefs: Kal Pier and financial update

Coldstream has a 706 per cent surplus in funds so far this year

Coldstream’s council meeting on Monday, Aug. 14 brought about several discussion points, chief among them a financial update to the 2023 year.

Financial update

Council was provided with a financial update of the 2023 year, as of June 30.

An operations budget, projected to be at a $1,234,154 surplus, was blown past already this year, by 706 per cent ($8,720,068). Chiefly, Coldstream was given more than $4 million in confidential grants, much higher than the $1.4 million budgeted for it.

In the capital projects financial section, a budget of $2,228,000 has been set for road resurfacing, but just $16,030 of it has been spent so far.

Only $508 of the $10,000 budgeted towards bike and pedestrian path assessment has been utilized.

In total, $2,507,455 has been spent on capital projects, to a budget of $9,214,787 so far this year.

Buildings

Construction value is up so far this year in Coldstream, by a massive margin. Despite increasing the housing units by only one, the value of the developments are at $8,865,712, up from just $1,450,000 a year ago.

The total construction value for the first seven months of 2023 is $44,720,838, compared to $32,875,351 for all of 2022.

New Kal Beach pier

Council has awarded the reconstruction of the pier at Kalamalka Beach to Burton Marine Pile Driving for $516,416. Construction is expected to take place in the spring of 2024.

New Vernon Fire Rescue agreement

The approval of a new Hazardous Materials Response Agreement was consummated between Vernon and Coldstream. This agreement allows Vernon Fire Rescue Services to provide an ammonia/chlorine/sulphur dioxide hazardous materials response for Coldstream for a four year period, until Aug.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wildlife association reports uptick in heat-related calls
Next story
Wildfires near Keremeos balloon to more than 10K hectares

Just Posted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Kayaker’s body recovered in Kalamalka Lake

Police in Vernon were stationed at a home in the Arbor Lee townhouse complex on 40th Avenue to execute a search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police execute search warrant in Vernon as part of criminal investigation

One group that took part in the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids in support of BGC Okanagan on July 13. (BGC Okanagan/Submitted)
Lucky hole-in-one nets golfer free flight at BGC Okanagan tournament

More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)
Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior