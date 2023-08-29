A fire broke out in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12. The District of Coldstream is calling for more No Smoking signage for the park from BC Parks and the Ministry of Environment, as well as for more park rangers adn enforcement. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A fire broke out in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12. The District of Coldstream is calling for more No Smoking signage for the park from BC Parks and the Ministry of Environment, as well as for more park rangers adn enforcement. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Coldstream calls for No Smoking provincial park signage

District responds to resident’s letter, concerned about fuel load inside Kal Lake Provincial Park

Coldstream is turning up the heat on the Ministry of Environment and BC Parks.

Thanks to a letter from a concerned resident, council authorized Mayor Ruth Hoyte at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 28, to send a letter to both groups, asking that they provide significant ‘no smoking/fire risk’ signage throughout Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

The resident billed himself as a “frequent user” of the provincial park, and stated he was “increasingly concerned about the potential for wildfire given dry conditions and fuel load.”

“A fire needs a spark to start and the spark could very likely be a discarded cigarette butt,” wrote the resident. “Smoking is not allowed in the park but it occurs regularly as there is no signage or enforcement.”

The man also asked for, and council concurred, that funding be allocated toward an expansion of the BC Parks’ rangers and enforcement.

“As we are seeing across B.C., wildfire is occurring with more frequency and we need to put pressure on BC Parks to be proactive with the situation,” the resident said.

At the same meeting Monday, council endorsed its Extreme Heat Response Plan, a 30-page document prepared by Ottawa-based Calian Emergency Management Solutions.

The plan gives direction to staff to carry out prescribed actions in the event of an extreme heat warning or emergency, such as activating cooling centres, conducting wellness checks in the community, and providing information to the public on health and safety.

The full plan can be read here.

READ MORE: Smoky skies cloud Okanagan air quality

READ MORE: Spallumcheen commends Okanagan wildfire fight

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

heat warningMunicipal GovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Structure damage confirmed due to Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos
Next story
More fire crews descend on West Kelowna blaze as wind increases

Just Posted

Participants in the clog dancing class in West Kelowna back in 2022. Clog dancing will take place again in 2023, although times are currently to be determined. (Contributed)
Okanagan gets footloose with clog, round and square dance awareness week

A fire broke out in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12. The District of Coldstream is calling for more No Smoking signage for the park from BC Parks and the Ministry of Environment, as well as for more park rangers adn enforcement. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream calls for No Smoking provincial park signage

A sign has been put up in Vernon’s Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)
Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

E-bike regulations could be streamlined along the Okanagan Rail Trail to ensure a smooth ride for all users. (HelloBC photo)
Rockfall work closes portion of Okanagan Rail Trail