Coldstream cancels spring garden waste, leaf drop-off program

The District of Coldstream is cancelling its spring garden waste and leaf drop-off program this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district says its decision is in support of public gathering orders.
The RDNO diversion and disposal facility (120 Birnie Road) is still open. That may change though, and in the event that the facility is closed at a later date, residents are advised to check hours of operation at rdno.ca before making a trip.
“Please keep in mind that any changes to our protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements,” a Tuesday (March 23) press release states.
For more information, contact Coldstream’s public works department at 250-550-1505.