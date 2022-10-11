Coldstream candidate advocates for environment

A biologist, parent and volunteer with roots in Coldstream is looking to better serve her community.
Simone Runyan hopes to claim a seat on council in the Oct. 15 election.
“I care about this community and the people who live here. I want our community to stay wonderful and to advocate for its social, environmental, and economic needs,” said Runyan, who grew up in the community and is now raising her own family there.
She is president for the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake and also a board member with the Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, soccer coach and involved PAC member.
“I am always thinking about ways to improve systems to make them work better for people and the planet.”
In addition to protecting local water and air quality, Runyan is keen on supporting farmers, farm-gate businesses and local processing to help the community become more resilient to supply chain issues.
“I’d love to see a new Coldstream Farmers & Artisans Market. I would like to see a vibrant community that is enjoyed by families, working people and retirees of all backgrounds, with a variety of housing available, including smaller, more energy efficient, beautifully built homes.”
She would like to see a walkway at Kal Beach and a low stone wall with flower beds to replace the current chain link fence.
