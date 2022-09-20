Coldstream candidate looks to carve out a seat on council

Jeff Stevenson is a parent, community advocate and carpenter with a passion for doing good in his backyard.

As the father of two young children in Coldstream, Stevenson can often be found near the school grounds of Kidston Elementary. Serving as the president of the Parent Advisory Council for two years, he has led fundraising and several major projects , including a community garden, outdoor learning structure, a Gaga pit and new sports equipment .

“When you watch kids playing in the Gaga pit and getting their hands dirty planting seeds in the garden, it’s rewarding to see how these investments are benefiting children,” said Stevenson, also a regular on the ball fields of the area as coach of his son’s tadpole team and vice president of the Vernon Baseball Association.

“I think it’s important to give your time and get involved in things you care about—it all makes a difference.”

Stevenson and his wife Cheryl moved to Coldstream in 2013 because they loved what it offered young families: a safe, tight-knit community close to ways to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. One of the reasons he wants to run for Coldstream District Council is to help ensure the voice and needs of young families are represented.

“Coldstream has so much to offer, and there are lots of opportunities as well for us to enhance everyday living in ways that are planned thoughtfully.”

Stevenson says infrastructure such as a business park could generate beneficial taxable income and valued services, and greater housing density could increase the pool of available living options—but that those kinds of projects should be pursued with long-term sustainability and existing residents’ and young families’ needs in mind.

As a skilled craftsman who builds custom woodworking pieces and as former master planner and manufacturing manager, Stevenson brings expertise in process, project planning and due diligence—and an understanding that some of the most rewarding outcomes take time.

“I look forward to the chance to bring these leadership skills and the voice of young families to Coldstream council so our community can evolve in positive and sustainable ways.”

BC municipal electionElection 2022North Okanagan Regional District