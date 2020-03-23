The Rotary Pier at Kal Beach is among public facilities closed by the District of Coldstream Monday over COVID-19. (Tennille Litzenberger photo)

Coldstream closes public places

District closes all equipment, infrastructure such as playgrounds, skateboard park, playing fields

The District of Coldstream will close all of its parks, beaches, parking lots and public spaces in support of the public gathering orders and social distancing measures put in place by the provincial medical health officer over COVID-19.

This includes all equipment and infrastructure such as playground equipment, skateboard parks and playing fields. The moves are effective immediately.

“We are asking people not to gather in public spaces and to respect the two-metre social distancing protocols required by the provincial medical health officer,” said district administrator Trevor Seibel.

The district has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Monday, March 23, due to the pandemic.

“This is a precautionary measure put in place to address situations should they arise in support of district residents, the public and to support the effects that this pandemic has had on our community,” said Seibel.

Coldstream residents, businesses and stakeholders are reminded that the district is currently remotely open for business. Contact staff by phone (250-545-5304) or email (info@coldstream.ca). Any changes to office protocol could come rapidly, based on provincial and federal requirements.

Updates will be provided on the district’s website at www.coldstream.ca.

READ MORE: COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

BC Parks, meanwhile, announced on the weekend that for the health and safety of BC Parks visitors, employees, park contractors, volunteers and partners, effective immediately, they are temporarily suspending services and closing facilities in most provincial parks. That includes Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream.

The temporary measures include the suspension of services at marine parks, visitor centres, nature houses, playgrounds, washrooms and day-use facilities.

Provincial park visitors may continue to use trails and areas where accessible, however, they will be expected to carry out their own garbage and will be responsible for their own safety. Visitors should be aware parking lots in some parks may be closed and gated where necessary.


Municipal Government

