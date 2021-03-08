Coldstream collision sends one to hospital

Two vehicles involved in collision Sunday, March 7, at Highway 97 and College Way

An investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle collision Sunday, March 7, shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Coldstream on Highway 97 at College Way that sent one driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Kerry Hutter photo)

An investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle accident in Coldstream Sunday, March 7, that sent one driver to hospital.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and District of Coldstream Fire Department members converged on Highway 97 at College Way to assist with the two-vehicle collision.

The fire department helped extricate one of the drivers who was then transported by ambulance to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was not closed, though traffic was reduced to single-lane in both directions for a period of time as crews investigated and cleaned up the site.

