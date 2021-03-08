Coldstream collision sends one to hospital

An investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle accident in Coldstream Sunday, March 7, that sent one driver to hospital.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and District of Coldstream Fire Department members converged on Highway 97 at College Way to assist with the two-vehicle collision.
The fire department helped extricate one of the drivers who was then transported by ambulance to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was not closed, though traffic was reduced to single-lane in both directions for a period of time as crews investigated and cleaned up the site.
