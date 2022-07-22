Coldstream community centre construction causes traffic congestion

Motorists may want to avoid a portion of Coldstream for the next month.
Construction of the new community centre and childcare facility have reduced Kalamalka Road to single-lane traffic in front of Coldstream Elementary School.
The work will be underway until approximately Aug. 26.
Traffic control will be on site for the duration of the project and drivers are asked to obey all signs and personnel.
