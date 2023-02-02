Coldstream company’s bid to increase temporary farm workers goes public

Lavington facility Vegpro looking to build seasonal workforce from 76 to 122

(In yellow) the proposed spot for the new accommodations for the temporary farm workers (Coldstream web file)

A local producer has planted the seed for expanding its seasonal workforce from 76 to 122.

Vegpro has proposed a two-story dorm to accomodate the increase in temporary farm workers at the Lavington facility.

Coldstream and area residents can have their say on the project at a public hearing Monday, Feb. 13.

The crux of the hearing is to decide if the increase of sleeping units would be inappropriate relating to residential density within a rural and agricultural area.

A need for additional workers at Vegpro saw the Agricultural Land Commission approve the development earlier, which is now being presented to the public.

The workers are hired under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program, which is administered by the Government of Canada, and thus involved in primary agriculture related to a commercial farming operation.

Vegpro has operated in Coldstream since September of 2018 and plans to increase production over the next few years. The company has farmed 222.57 hectares of agricultural land within Coldstream and has produced approximately 8.4 million pounds of product.

A second public hearing will also take place to deal with a rezoning application of a single unit to a single unit with a secondary suite located on Russet Drive.

The current building is a 42-year-old, four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,424 square foot home. The owners want to provide a secondary suite so an aging parent, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, can live legally downstairs and be close by for support.

Both public hearings will take place at 6 p.m. at Coldstream’s municipal office at 9901 Kalamalka Rd.

If you want to have your voice heard, but are unable to attend the hearing, you can submit written comments to the district office through mail, dropping off in person or email (info@coldstream.ca). Comments must be submitted before 12 p.m. on Feb. 13.

For more information, visit coldstream.ca.

