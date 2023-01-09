Coldstream considers first public works project plans

Coldstream resident Jack Borden (left) discusses the potential for a new public works building, in front of the existing building with district operations superintendent of utilities Keith Whiteley (centre) and district operations superintendent of public works and parks Mike Pethick. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Aging public works facilities. (District photo) Aging public works facilities. (District photo) A new public works building will consolidate several buildings into one. (District of Coldstream illustration)

Plans are shaping up for how Coldstream’s $8.5 million new public works building will look.

The public works project consists of three buildings. The first is a two-storey building with work bays and mechanical spaces on the main floor and office spaces, locker rooms and staff rooms on the second floor. The second is a single-storey building with multiple un-tempered storage rooms. The third is the existing old firehall which will be renovated to include multiple new offices and meeting rooms.

The district is replacing four existing buildings and one shed and consolidating them into a single building as well as a cold storage structure. There is also an above ground fuel tank that will be relocated to an underground location with an above ground fuel pump.

A majority of voting taxpayers agreed to the borrowing of $8.5 million for the project during the October 2022 referendum. The total project is budgeted around $10,250,000, with $1.75 million coming from the COVID-19 restart contribution and building reserve.

The first step is getting a detailed design, which Sahuri + Associates provided an estimate of $634,056, which is approximately 6.8 per cent of the preliminary cost estimate.

“Typical architectural design fees range between five to eight per cent of construction values. Therefore, administration is recommending extending the contract to complete the optional works for this project,” Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said in his report to council.

Council is expected to make the decision at its regular meeting this evening. If they choose not to go with Sahuri’s estimate there could be repercussions.

“This will delay the process in how we move forward. It could also increase the overall costs of the project if a new architect is selected. Accordingly, this is not the recommended option,” said Seibel.

