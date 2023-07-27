District of Coldstream municipal offices will host a public hearing Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. on proposed amended bylaws that woulde allow second dwellings in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) on properties four hectares or larger in size. (Morning Star file photo)

Coldstream considers increasing density with more ALR housing

The idea of allowing second dwellings on parcels of land four hectares in size or greater within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) in the District of Coldstream has reached second reading at council.

Council gave first and second readings to bylaws that would amend the official community plan and zoning bylaw to allow for second dwellings in the ALR, as long as the property is a minimum of four hectares.

The readings were done at council’s regular meeting Monday, July 24 before a packed gallery.

“There has been a lot of interest in this topic,” said Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

There are 168 parcels of four hectares or greater in the ALR in Coldstream.

Because two readings of the proposed amended bylaws have been given, a public hearing on the matter will be held Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the District Municipal Office.

The public will have an opportunity for input on the proposed changes.

Flying the Pride flag

Council approved the Vernon Pride Society’s request to fly the Progress Pride Flag from Aug. 8-14 in recognition of Pride Week.

The Pride society will facilitate a small public event at Cenotaph Park (to the west of the district office) for the raising of the flag at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

