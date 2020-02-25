Coldstream council asked to put a lid on it

Lavington Community Association asks council for $50K to put roof over community rink

The Lavington Community Association is trying to raise $300,000 to put a roof on the outdoor pad/skating rink at Jeffers Park. (Jen MacDonald-Webber - photo)

The Lavington Community Association is asking Coldstream council for $50,000 to put a roof over Jeffers Park ice rink.

“This is a community facility,” association member Bronwyn Watson said Feb. 24.

To date, the association has raised more than half of its $300,000 target, but with $167,000 accounted for, the fundraising efforts continue.

The association said a roof will reduce the number of hours needed by volunteers to prepare the ice sheet for use. The roof would also allow for the rink to be used for other events during its off season.

Coldstream council will consider the request in its 2020 budget process.

— with Greater Vernon Chamber files

READ MORE: Lavington group seeks roof on community rink

READ MORE: Starbucks closes shop in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government