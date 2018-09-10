Ruth Hoyte

Coldstream council losing incumbent; longtime resident files papers

Peter McClean not running Oct. 20; Ruth Hoyte throws name into council ring

One longtime Coldstream council resident is running for a seat on council, and it could be the seat being vacated by an incumbent.

Ruth Hoyte has announced she’ll seek a seat on the district council in the Oct. 20 election.

“I moved to Coldstream in 1974 and have lived here over half my life, I’ve raised my family in this community and my grandchildren live here. I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” said Hoyte.

RELATED: Hoyte named Vernon’s Woman of the Year

“Coldstream has more than 100 years of history and I believe it is important to honour our roots and support the significance of agriculture in our community. The motto of ‘Rural Living at it’s Best’ can only be enhanced through thoughtful planning, appropriate land use, effective service delivery at a manageable cost, along with a positive relationship with our neighbours and stakeholders.”

Hoyte served on the Coldstream Advisory Planning Committee for five years and noticed from those who served with her their passion for their community.

She’s had the opportunity to review the Official Community Plan and provide input which helped create a template for the future.

“I hope to bring forward that Coldstream passion and provide meaningful discussion at council table in developing a community showcasing its best,” she said.

Hoyte could take over from Peter McLean, who has announced he is not seeking re-election.

“My decision is no,” said McClean. “I’ve been around too long and it’s time to get some new thoughts and visions on council. Hopefully, there will be a slate of excited younger and energetic names coming forward for Coldstream that have sustainability and not only special interests in mind for Coldstream.”

McClean has been on and off council for three terms since being elected in 1990.

He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1993, came back to council and resigned in 2005, then returned to council in 2011 because of agricultural bylaws and zoning issues.

McClean drew some criticism from colleagues in early 2017 when it was announced he had missed 12 meetings over the winter months while he and wife, Shannon, vacationed in Arizona. McClean contested he read agendas while away, and would participate in discussions “If a Skype option was available.”

“Our council doesn’t want to look at people participating on council while they’re away,” said McClean.

RELATED: Beyond the Headlines: Missing in action

Fellow incumbents Pat Cochrane, Doug Dirk, Gyula Kiss and Glen Taylor have announced they plan to seek re-election. Dirk will be gunning for a 23rd consecutive year on council.

Richard Enns has not publicly declared his intentions.

Jim Garlick has announced he plans to seek re-election as district mayor.

Potential candidates interested in running for mayor, council, school board trustee and regional district electoral area directors have until Friday afternoon to file nomination papers.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Peter McClean

Previous story
Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Just Posted

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Vernon tests traffic lights

Testing until Oct. 12

North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Team plays home opener Friday in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Hodge not seeking third term as Lumby councillor

Councillor Nick Hodge was elected to council in 2011

Two utility vehicles stolen overnight from Salmon Arm Fairgrounds

RCMP investigate theft of two bright orange Kubota RTVs

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Two companies up for same award from Enderby band; one wins, one is runner-up

Most Read