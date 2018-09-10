Coldstream council losing incumbent; longtime resident files papers

One longtime Coldstream council resident is running for a seat on council, and it could be the seat being vacated by an incumbent.

Ruth Hoyte has announced she’ll seek a seat on the district council in the Oct. 20 election.

“I moved to Coldstream in 1974 and have lived here over half my life, I’ve raised my family in this community and my grandchildren live here. I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” said Hoyte.

“Coldstream has more than 100 years of history and I believe it is important to honour our roots and support the significance of agriculture in our community. The motto of ‘Rural Living at it’s Best’ can only be enhanced through thoughtful planning, appropriate land use, effective service delivery at a manageable cost, along with a positive relationship with our neighbours and stakeholders.”

Hoyte served on the Coldstream Advisory Planning Committee for five years and noticed from those who served with her their passion for their community.

She’s had the opportunity to review the Official Community Plan and provide input which helped create a template for the future.

“I hope to bring forward that Coldstream passion and provide meaningful discussion at council table in developing a community showcasing its best,” she said.

Hoyte could take over from Peter McLean, who has announced he is not seeking re-election.

“My decision is no,” said McClean. “I’ve been around too long and it’s time to get some new thoughts and visions on council. Hopefully, there will be a slate of excited younger and energetic names coming forward for Coldstream that have sustainability and not only special interests in mind for Coldstream.”

McClean has been on and off council for three terms since being elected in 1990.

He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1993, came back to council and resigned in 2005, then returned to council in 2011 because of agricultural bylaws and zoning issues.

McClean drew some criticism from colleagues in early 2017 when it was announced he had missed 12 meetings over the winter months while he and wife, Shannon, vacationed in Arizona. McClean contested he read agendas while away, and would participate in discussions “If a Skype option was available.”

“Our council doesn’t want to look at people participating on council while they’re away,” said McClean.

Fellow incumbents Pat Cochrane, Doug Dirk, Gyula Kiss and Glen Taylor have announced they plan to seek re-election. Dirk will be gunning for a 23rd consecutive year on council.

Richard Enns has not publicly declared his intentions.

Jim Garlick has announced he plans to seek re-election as district mayor.

Potential candidates interested in running for mayor, council, school board trustee and regional district electoral area directors have until Friday afternoon to file nomination papers.



