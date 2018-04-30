Coldstream councillor, Glen Taylor is back in action after a four and a half month leave due to a serious injury he sustained at work in the fall. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Coldstream councillor ready to get back in the saddle

Councillor Glen Taylor returned to work early this spring after a four-month medical break.

Taylor, who manages O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon, was badly injured at the ranch in October while setting up for the popular Field of Screams event in October.

In an interview with The Morning Star in January, Taylor said he was using a tractor/forklift to pick up a drum intended to be used in one of the FOS sets, when the drum fell on his head, resulting in a serious spinal injury.

While he said it’s been a long road to recovery, it’s well worth it to come back home earlier than expected.

Taylor began participating in council meetings remotely just before Christmas.

He was discharged from Vancouver General Hospital on Feb. 28 and began attending council and committee of the whole meetings in Coldstream shortly after.

“It’s been all about taking it in baby steps, but overall, I’m feeling pretty good,” he said.

After months of bed rest and hospital fare, Taylor said he’s glad to be home and is anxious to return to his day job at O’Keefe.

“I loved working out there (at O’Keefe) and I can’t wait to go back,” he said.

“Right now, I’m trying to focus on my recovery so I can get back.”

While he notes that his positive attitude has contributed heavily to his remarkably speedy recovery, Taylor said his “stubbornness” probably has more to do with it than anything — for better or worse.

In the meantime, Taylor said he is working with an occupational therapist to help determine when he can return to the ranch.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
