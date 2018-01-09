Coldstream councillor still recovering in Vancouver following an accident

Glen Taylor, General Manager, and granddaughter Sierra Taylor in the corn field at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Submitted)

Though an exact return date is still unknown, Coldstream councillor Glen Taylor says he hopes to return to work later this year.

Taylor, who manages O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon, was badly injured at the ranch in October while setting up for the popular Field of Screams event.

Speaking to The Morning Star by phone from his recovery bed at Vancouver General Hospital, Taylor said he using a tractor/forklift to pick up a drum intended to be used in one of the FOS sets, when the drum fell on his head, resulting in a serious spine injury.

“It totally incapacitated me, so I was unable to move,” Taylor said.

“I ended up having to have surgery done at VGH, where they put three plates in my spine to relieve the pressure. Now we have to wait for the swelling to go down.”

As the swelling goes down, Taylor says he has begun to regain mobility.

“I’m using a walker now, and my hands — they’re not 100 per cent yet, but they’re coming along. I’ve got another two months to go before I can get back to close to normal.”

In the meantime, Taylor has been able to work by phone and email, and has begun participating in Coldstream council meetings by phone.

Taylor was admitted to VGH in October. His tentative release date is Feb. 21. He said his estimated full recovery time is 18 months.

