UPDATE: Occupant of single vehicle rollover near Coldstream in care of ambulance

More information to come

The occupant of a single vehicle that rolled over Tuesday morning is in the care of BC Ambulance.

Coldstream firefighters were to respond to a reported vehicle rollover on Highway 6 on March 10, but Lavington firefighters got there first.

The incident was reportedly near the gravel pit around the 9200 block of Hwy. 6, west of Grey Road, but firefighters discovered it was further than expected.

The Coldstream firefighters have returned back to the hall and the event has been concluded.

car accident

Most Read