Firefighters from the Coldstream and Lavington departments worked to contain a fire at a residence in the 600 block of Upland Drive Sunday morning to the garage, the point of origin. Nobody was injured in the blaze, which destroyed propety in the garage and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the house. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Coldstream garage gutted in Sunday fire

Investigators look to determine cause of fire in two-vehicle garage on Upland Drive

The cause of a fire that started in a Coldstream garage Sunday morning is under investigation.

Coldstream Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Upland Drive shortly after 10 a.m., with all units reporting, and they were joined by two units from the Lavington department.

“The structure fire started in the garage,” said Coldstream Fire Chief Dave Sturgeon. “There was heavy black smoke upon arrival billowing out both garage doors and the window.”

Firefighters contained to the blaze to the garage area but Sturgeon said there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

READ ALSO: ‘These moments left us in awe;’ Coldstream family grateful for support after fire destroys home

Four occupants of the home all got out safely with no injuries reported.

Most of the items in the garage were destroyed in the blaze, while some items gave firefighters pause for concern.

“There was a heavy fuel load in there,m lots of recreational vehicles, gas cannisters, propane and there was ammunition going, that was a concern right off the hop,” said Sturgeon. “Lots of plastic. Just nasty stuff to start with.”

The owner of the home is a recreational hunter who stored his ammo in the garage but not his guns.


