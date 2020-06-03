Coldstream golf cart stolen, then returned

WATCH: Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

The public’s assistance is being sought to identify two men who stole a golf cart, only to return it the same day.

Coldstream homeowner Chrissie Cole is sharing security video footage of the purple cart being stolen in the afternoon of Friday, May 29, and then returned later.

“A few other things went missing in the neighbourhood that day (but not returned) they may’ve been responsible for those too,” said Cole.

A neighbour reported that two kayaks were stolen.

“Not sure if they were connected, but that area is normally safe,” said Cole.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also report that a 50 lb garden statue was taken June 1 in the nearby neighbourhood of the golf cart incident.

“There is no indication the two incidents are related,” Cpl. Tania Finn, RCMP media relations, said

The golf cart theft took place near the Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park red gate, on Kidston Road. And Cole is hoping someone can identify the suspects.

“If you know who this is, contact me or the Vernon RCMP,” said Cole.

READ MORE: Suspicious activity on Predator Ridge bike trails

READ MORE: Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPtheft