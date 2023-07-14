Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke. In her honour, the District of Coldstream and Lavington fire halls lowered their flags to half-mast. (Instagram)

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke. In her honour, the District of Coldstream and Lavington fire halls lowered their flags to half-mast. (Instagram)

Coldstream honours fallen firefighter

B.C. Wildfire Services member lost her life Thursday, July 13, battling blaze near Revelstoke

The District of Coldstream has joined a number of communities around the province in honouring a B.C. Wildfire Services firefighter who lost her life battling a blaze Thursday, July 13.

The district has lowered the flags to half-mast at the Coldstream and Lavington fire halls.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life in the line of duty while working to protect our province as wildfires continue to burn in multiple locations throughout B.C.,” said Coldstream mayor Ruth Hoyte.

Devyn Gale was just 19.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke affecting Okanagan air quality

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023DeathMunicipal GovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Construction company being sued at least 10 times for Kelowna crane collapse
Next story
Former Vernon hockey coach appeals sexual assault conviction

Just Posted

About 500 BMX riders competed in the Rattler Nationals event at the Vernon BMX Club Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon BMX Club hosts massive national race

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys hold the Bostock Trophy after winning the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville Friday, July 14, 2023. (BC Golf/Twitter)
Vernon golfer crowned B.C. men’s amateur golf champion

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)
Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a lookalike for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 23, attending the Bond-themed From Hospice With Lova gala, hosted by the North Oknaagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
James Bond lookalike to appear at Vernon gala