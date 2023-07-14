Coldstream honours fallen firefighter

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke. In her honour, the District of Coldstream and Lavington fire halls lowered their flags to half-mast. (Instagram)

The District of Coldstream has joined a number of communities around the province in honouring a B.C. Wildfire Services firefighter who lost her life battling a blaze Thursday, July 13.

The district has lowered the flags to half-mast at the Coldstream and Lavington fire halls.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life in the line of duty while working to protect our province as wildfires continue to burn in multiple locations throughout B.C.,” said Coldstream mayor Ruth Hoyte.

Devyn Gale was just 19.

