The District of Coldstream is asking the public for ideas for the proposed North Kalamalka Area Plan. (District of Coldstream photo)

Coldstream looks to shore up more Kal Lake plan ideas

Proposal calls to develop non-residential lands surrounding Kal Beach

The name is new but the goal remains the same.

The District of Coldstream is developing a North Kalamalka Area Plan (formerly the Head of the Lake Plan) for the non-residential lands surrounding Kal Beach, between Pumphouse Beach and Kalavista Boat Launch.

“The district is looking to better understand what residents want to see in this area now and in the future, including what currently works well, what needs improvement, and how to enhance the area in the future,” reads the District of Coldstream website.

Residents and community members were invited by the district in the summer of 2022 to share feedback and ideas for improvements to the area.

Coldstream formed an advisory committee in 2023 to provide advice to council on the project moving forward.

The district is calling for ideas, plans, or proposal from groups and organizations for considerations in the development of the North Kalamalka Lake Area Plan.

All submissions will be reviewed and considered by the advisory committee.

Submission deadline is Friday, Sept. 15.

You can submit your document outlining your group’s ideal plan, proposal, ideas, and/or recommendations in person or via email. In-person submissions can be taken to the District Municipal office on Kalamalka Road, or email to info@coldstream.ca.

