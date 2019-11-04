Coldstream’s Pete Wise (seated) was joined by fellow members of Vernon Search and Rescue upon being presented a Lifetime membership to the B.C. Search and Rescue Association Saturday in the Fraser Valley. (Facebook photo)

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

A Rover Scout with the 1st Port Hammond Alouettes as a 16-year-old, Coldstream’s Pete Wise vividly and clearly remembers his first search and rescue call-out with the man who got him interested in the organization, Bud DeWolfe.

Based out of Maple Ridge, DeWolfe and the Alouettes were asked by civil defence if they could get a man that was stuck on a mountainside.

“Bud took me under his wing. I was a bush baby and running with him was the best thing I ever did,” said Wise, 72, who was honoured Saturday in the Fraser Valley with a Lifetime membership in the B.C. Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA).

“We got the guy off the mountain. I remember it with great clarity.”

Since then, Wise has spent more than 55 years with search and rescue in the province.

A member of Vernon Search and Rescue, Wise is one of the founding members of the Search and Rescue Advisory Council (now known as BCSARA). He also helped develop a number of the SAR courses and policies organizations like Vernon rely on today.

Madeline Maley, Emergency Management BC assistant deputy minister Response Operations, recognized Wise for his 55 years of service as a Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer, and Chris Kelly, the president of the BC Search and Rescue Association, presented him with a Lifetime Honorary Membership to BCSARA due to his significant contribution to SAR in B.C.

“The honour is being bestowed upon Pete for his more than 55 years of service as a volunteer in B.C., providing valued input as a regional director on the BCSARA board from 1994 to 2001 and returning for two additional terms, stepping in to ensure representation for the region,” said Kelly. “He is also being recognized for his contributions to the development of the health and safety program for SAR volunteers, specifically on the carrying of firearms, wildlife safety and the hazards of rodent diseases.”

Wise was also acknowledged for providing subject matter expertise in the development of new, and revisions of existing, training programs throughout the Justice Institute of B.C., and his outstanding contributions in promoting outdoor safety through training programs for industries and other organizations.

“It’s fantastic,” said Wise upon returning home from the presentation Sunday. “It hasn’t really set in yet. But it’s pretty cool.”

A handful of VSAR members, along with members of Wise’s family, were on hand to join him for the Lifetime membership presentation.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Memorials and condolences continue after Winnipeg boy, 3, dies after stabbing

Just Posted

Holt the hero as Vernon Vipers beat Surrey

Vipers forward the only player to score in shootout; Vernon takes five of six weekend points

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Nixon Wenger Pee Wees win own eight-team invitational, beating Arbutus Club of Vancouver in final

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

Vernon high school football teams left in dark

Lights go out at GVAP in second half, forcing early end to VSS-Fulton thriller

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Update: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Police are still requesting that witnesses to the collision come forward.

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

Community near Meadow Valley existed until 1924, but some buildings were moved into Summerland

Most Read