Coldstream man killed in collision in Spallumcheen

The single-vehicle crash took place at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that took place Wednesday morning in Spallumcheen.

Police officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at the interchange of Highway 97 and Highway 97A around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 19.

The driver and lone vehicle occupant, a 54-year-old Coldstream man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early findings from the investigation determined the vehicle was heading eastbound on Highway 97 when it collided with several objects including a concrete barrier, before coming to a rest against a rock wall.

“The results of this collision are tragic and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The man’s family has been notified and the RCMP continue to support the BC Coroners Service investigation.

It’s the second fatal crash on Highway 97 that’s currently under investigation. Earlier today (Jan. 19), the RCMP announced a Lake Country man had been killed in a two-vehicle collision near Birnie Road south of Vernon on Jan. 15.

Brendan Shykora

