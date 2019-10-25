Coldstream negotiations on track: mayor

Mediator booked for November to settle dispute between district and union workers

Negotiations are expected to get underway between the District of Coldstream and municipal workers who voted in favour of strike action in September.

A mediator is lined up for Nov. 16 with the district and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 626

“We’re happy to continue the negotiations,” Mayor Jim Garlick said, since talks broke down in August.

“I don’t think we’re that far apart (in negotiations).”

Meanwhile some workers attempted to discuss the matter with Coldstream council on Monday, the mayor said.

The Union members were denied discussions at the Oct. 21 meeting.

“You don’t negotiate in public like this. You do it in a more formal process,” Garlick said, adding members appeared to understand and were agreeable.

CUPE Local 626 president Bryce de Dood said talks initially broke down when the district sought a wage settlement that was both lower than the provincial average and surrounding municipalities.

“Just like many residents across the Okanagan, our members are struggling with affordability challenges due to rising housing and other living costs,” de Dood said. “The employer’s proposal would lock us into an agreement that lowers our wages relative to other municipalities and our members cannot afford to move backwards.”

READ MORE: Coldstream municipal workers vote in favour of strike

READ MORE: Offer to CUPE workers on par, better than average: District of Coldstream

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

Just Posted

Coldstream negotiations on track: mayor

Mediator booked for November to settle dispute between district and union workers

Enderby log home builder says more investment needed in small log and timber sector

Peter Sperlich spoke in front of local mayor, MLA and industry heads at his production site Friday

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

Incident Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Vernon man dead in Thursday morning rollover in Lake Country

The man was pronounced dead on the scene

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland

Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group had initially planned to support family from Namibia

Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city

Concerns brought to attention of city council, decision on signs up to ministry

Deaths of five bears in Penticton ‘a wake-up call’

Euthanization of five bears in Penticton Thursday has emotions running high in the city

Most Read