Coldstream's Jacob Brayshaw (right) is greeted by coach Renate Terpstra of Vernon after setting a new Canadian S2 para-swimming record in the 50-metre breaststroke Wednesday, Aug. 2. Brayshaw set the new mark at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships in Toronto. (Facebook photo)

Coldstream Para-swimmer sets new Canadian record

Jacob Brayshaw, competing at the Speedo Canadian finals in Toronto, breaks 50m breaststroke record

The summer of records continues for Coldstream swimmer Jacob Brayshaw.

The Okanagan Para Swimming Club member, who swims out of the KISU Club in Penticton, set a new Canadian record in the 50-metre breaststroke Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships in Toronto.

Brayshaw set a new time of one minute 47 seconds, smashing the old mark by six seconds. He also made the Para Pan Am qualifying time.

In July, Brayshaw competed at the B.C. Summer Provincial finals in Vancouver, and set a new S2 Canadian record in the 150m Individual Medley with a time of 5:55.51, as well as a new national mark in the 100m breast with a time of 2:10.08.

Brayshaw is coached by Vernon’s Renate Terpstra.

