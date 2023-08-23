The District of Coldstream’s paving project on McClouinie Road has hit some snags due to the wildfires in the region, but the project is expected to be completed in time for the first day of school Sept. 5. (District of Coldstream)

Coldstream paving project back on track

Wildfires caused minor delays on McClounie Road; crews back out today (Wednesday, Aug. 23)

Due to the wildfire situation in the region and surrounding areas, the McClounie Road rehabilitation project in the District of Coldstream has experienced some minor delays.

Minor supply and transportation interruptions have been experienced but paving is expected to resume on Wednesday, Aug. 23, (today). Once paving is complete, the road will be open to the public again.

The project is still anticipated to be completed in advance of the school opening on Sept. 5.

