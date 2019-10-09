Coldstream poet shortlisted for book prize

The Kobzar Book Award looks for Ukrainian-Canadian experience in literature

Coldstream poet Laisha Rosnau’s collection Our Familiar Hunger has been shortlisted for the 2020 Kobzar Book Award.

Our Familiar Hunger is a book about the strength, will, struggle and fortitude of generations of women and how those relationships and shared knowledge interact, inform, transform and burden. These poems are memories of reclaimed history and attempts at starting over in a new place; they are the fractured reality of trickle-down inheritance, studies of the epigenetic grief we carry and the myriad ways that interferes or interprets our best attempts.

Our Familiar Hunger, published by Nightwood Editions, is up against titles including We All Need to Eat by Alex Leslie, the North End Revisited by John Paskievich, the Bone Mother by David Demchuk and the Stories Were Not Told by Sand Semchuk.

READ MORE: Coldstream poet nominated for prestigious award

The $25,000 prize recognizes outstanding contributions to Canadian literary arts by authors who write on a topic with a connection to the Ukrainian-Canadian experience.

The Kobzar Book Award fills an important niche in the North American book and literary awards scene, the website reads.

”It also creates a place for the Ukrainian-Canadian experience and its stories.”

Laisha Rosnau is the author of The Sudden Weight of Snow, which received an honourable mention for the Amazon/Books in Canada First Novel Award. Rosnau’s first collection of poetry, Notes on Leaving, won the 2005 Acorn-Plantos People’s Poetry Award.

Her second, Lousy Explorers, was a finalist for the Pat Lowther Award for best book of poetry by a Canadian woman.

— with Morning Star files

READ MORE: Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.